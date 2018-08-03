Karatekan Balkrishnan feted

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 2 : Balkrish-nan Yumnam who brought home a silver medal in the 50 kg senior category at the 4th International Karate Championship 2018 organised by All India Seishinkai Shito Ryu Karate Do Federation from July 28 to 29 at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata, was felicitated by Goju Ryu Karate-Do Association at its office today.

Goju Ryu Karate-Do Association expressed pride over Balkrishnan’s achievement at the international level and lauded instructors and coaches of the association for their tireless efforts in shaping Balkrishnan to a such stature. The association in its press statement wished him very best of luck for the upcoming ventures.