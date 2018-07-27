Kargil Vijay Diwas Building unity is the principle of the Govt : CM

Imphal, Jul 26 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that the ideology of the present Government is to build unity among various communities and to collectively fight any evil.

This was stated by him at the ‘Observance of Kargil Vijay Diwas’ held at Banquet Hall of 1st Manipur Rifles Battalion, today.

Speaking as the chief guest, N Biren Singh said that all the communities living in the State-Naga, Kuki, Meitei, Meitei Pangal etc should show oneness to protect the territory and integrity of the State as they have done in the past.

He mentioned that a team led by him had urged the Centre not to disintegrate Manipur, which has been a home for various communities since time immemorial.

He also cautioned that there are certain people who are trying to hurt the sentiments of other communities living in the State.

The Chief Minister mentioned that recently, in the All Political Parties meeting, it was unanimously resolved that a special Assembly session, if required, would be convened anytime to protect the unity and integrity of the State.

At such times, he asked all those concerned to refrain from taking political advantage over the issue.

He highlighted that there are scores of people who are still struggling to live a proper and well satisfied life in the State and that it is the Government’s duty to think about the welfare and development of these people.

“We must think on how bandhs or general strikes affect a poor family living in the State. Let us try to uplift the lives of the people at the grassroots level,” he added.

He appealed all the people of the State to give a chance to the present Government to serve the State and bring about an inclusive development.

On the discontentment of the people, the Chief Minister said that the State Government had tried its level best to find an amicable solution to many of the issues at the earliest.

However, if the situation is beyond the State Government’s purview, the Government will pressure the Central Government to fix the problems.

“So we shouldn’t harass the public in order to get some demand,” Biren opined.

The Chief Minister further stated that the demand of MUTA and MUSU is genuine and the State Government has conveyed their demands to the Centre and to take up proper action over the issue so that academic atmosphere can be restored.

He expressed belief that a positive outcome would surely come at the earliest.

Speaking about the potential of the educated youth of the State, the Chief Minister said that the State Government has already started ‘Start-Up’ Policy to encourage the entrepreneurship skills of the youth.

In the “Go to Village” mission, out of 2007 villages of the State, above 800 villages have been covered in such a short period. The GTV has been able to deliver various Government services at the doorsteps of the people, he added.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister spoke elaborately on the essence and relevance of observing Kargil Vijay Diwas in the country. He mentioned that the Kargil war had shown the world that Pakistan had invaded Indian soil.

On the occasion, he recalled the Manipur born soldiers who laid down their lives for the country during the Kargil War. Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh, Minister for CAF&PD Karam Shyam, Minister for Tribal Affairs and Hills N Kayisii, Minister for Education Th Radheshyam, MLAs, Chief Secretary, DGP and other top civil and police officials attended the function.