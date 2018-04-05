Karnajit, Subham guide Model Club to 10 wicket victory

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 4 : Model Club, Chingamakha batted and bowled well today to register an mammoth win over CDC, Salam Leikai in a Group A league match of the 4th MCA Plate Tournament 2018 being organised by Manipur Cricket Association at Langthabal Public Ground.

CDC who won the toss and elected to bat first had to went down at just 89 balls in 26.3 overs as Shubham of Model Club ripped apart their batting line up. The first innings saw Robin making the highest of 24 runs in 26 balls while Bungbung scored 17 runs in 20 balls. Aiden also contributed 7 runs in this embarrassing innings.

Shubham enjoyed a 4 wicket haul in 5.3 overs while his compatriot Mangi collected 2 wickets in 5 overs. Antriksha and Tejkumar also picked up one wicket each in this innings.

The chase went so smooth that Karnajit and Shubham were more than enough to finish the chase in just 7.5 overs and registered one of the most interesting wins.

Karnajit blasted off a quick 55 runs in just 27 balls while Shubham hit another 34 runs from 19 balls to wrap up the game. Shubham of Model Club was adjudged man of the match.

YAC, Yaiskul will take on KSDO, Kyamgei in a Group A league match tomorrow.