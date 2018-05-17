Karnataka Election Governor Vajubhai Vala invites BJP to form Govt

N Delhi/ B’luru, May 16

Amid political turmoil that continues in Karnataka after a fractured mandate was delivered yesterday, BJP lawmaker Murugesh Nirani said BS Yeddyurappa will take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister tomorrow and an announcement will be made soon.

With the election results throwing a fractured mandate in Karnataka and both the BJP and the JD(S)-Congress combine had staked claim and all eyes are now on Governor Vajubhai Vala who will decide whom to invite to form the next Government.

The Congress is prepping to go to Supreme Court if the Governor invites the BJP to form the next Government in Karnataka, sources in the party said.

Deve Gowda’s party, the JD(S) which finished third but has the “unconditional support” of the Congress, says it should be invited first on the ground that the post-poll combine has won in 116 constituencies, which is well above the magic mark of 112 needed to form the Government. Counting is complete in 222 of 224 seats. NDTV

Cong to approach SC if BJP invited to form Government : Senior leader of Congress, P Chidambaram, on Wednesday said that if the Governor invites anyone but Mr Kumaraswamy to form the Government in Karnataka then he is supporting and encouraging poaching of MLAs. Addressing a press conference in the National capital, Chidambaram said, “Congress and JD(S) clearly establish majority yet Governor has not taken decision to invite Shri Kumaraswamy to form Govt. We heard Governor may invite BS Yeddyurappa but it is not confirmed. We are proceeding on basis that Governor has not decided to invite anyone.”

According to sources, BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa may be sworn-in as the Chief Minister tomorrow, May 17.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had said that if the Governor approaches BJP first then the party will approach the Supreme Court.

Congress leader further said that Governor holds an exalted Constitutional office and he should not walk on a perilous path which is illegal. He is bound by SC judgment and bound to invite the leader of alliance which is presented to him as an alliance that commands majority of members in the legislative Assembly.

The press conference followed after reports started coming in that Karnataka Governor may invite the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form the Government in the State. According to sources, BJP’s BS Yeddyurappa may be sworn-in as the Chief Minister tomorrow. The development comes hours after Yeddyurappa and 11 BJP lawmakers met the Governor and claimed majority to form the Government.

To which, Governor Vala had said that he will take appropriate action.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had said that if the Governor approaches BJP first to form the Government then the party will approach the Supreme Court. JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and 37 JD(S) MLAs met Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala to stake claim to the Government.

Addressing a press conference, HD Kumaraswamy said that the party has submitted a list of 117 MLAs required to form a stable Government in Karnataka.

The JD (S) leader said that the party will do anything to save democracy. “We have the sufficient numbers to form a stable Government. Our MLAs are intact,” Kumaraswamy said after meeting Karnataka Governor.

The BJP, which appeared confident of returning to power in its only southern bastion, emerged as the single largest party but failed to cross the half-way mark in the 224-member Assembly where two constituencies didn’t vote on Saturday. On the other hand, the Congress which bagged 78 seats quickly announced its support to the Janata Dal-Secular which finished third with 37 seats in a bid to keep the BJP away from forming a Government. According to the results declared by the Election Commission, Congress has won 78 seats while JD(S) has won 37, the combine will have 115 seats, enough for a majority. BJP has won a total of 104. Mayawati’s BSP, a JD(S) ally, and KPJP have won one seat each.