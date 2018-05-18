Karnataka model should be followed here too : Ibobi Cong to approach Governor today

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 17: Taking a cue from the State of Karnataka where the Governor has invited BJP, the single largest party to form Government, the State’s Congress party has decided to approach the Governor tomorrow with an appeal to let the party form Government as Congress party emerged the single largest party in the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly election.

Speaking to media persons this evening, Congress Legislature Party leader and ex-Chief Minister Okram Ibobi said that they expected the Governor of Karnataka to adopt the same approach adopted by the Governors of Manipur, Meghalaya and Goa.

Even though BJP did not secure the magic figure required to form Government in Karnataka, it emerged as the single largest party.

In the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly election, Congress secured 28 seats, just three seats short of the magic figure.

“Soon after the election results were declared, we called upon the Governor and staked claim to form Government as the party emerged as the single largest majority”, Ibobi recalled.

“Yes, yes. Let us see. As you have not resigned yet, the next step for formation of Government cannot be processed yet” Ibobi quoted the Governor’s response and added that he offered to resign in time.

If a Government has been formed as per the rules of democracy, a date would be fixed for floor test. If the new Government is supported by majority Members, it would continue in office.

However, if the new Government turns out to be minority, it must vacate office even if it has been sworn in, Ibobi said.

Given such norms and rules of democracy, it was expected that Congress party which emerged as the single largest majority would be given the first opportunity to form Government.

There was no pre-poll alliance between any two party before the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly election. Likewise there was no pre-poll alliance between Con- gress and JD(S) in Karnataka too. As done in Manipur where BJP formed Government with the help of other parties, Congress party and JD(S) called on the Governor of Karnataka and submitted a written appeal to let them form Government.

But the Governor invited BJP to form on the pretext of being the single largest majority and BS Yeddyurappa was sworn in as Chief Minister.

Pointing out that no separate laws are followed in Manipur and Karnataka and only one set of laws is applied throughout the country, Ibobi said that they would approach the Governor tomorrow with an appeal to follow the same principle that is applied in Karnataka