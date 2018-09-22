Karo Sambhav school prog bats for responsible recycling of e-wastes

Imphal, Sep 21

A total of 36 teachers from 20 different schools participated in the launching of Karo Sambhav School Programme at Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Imphal on September 17.

Karo Sambhav is an e-waste Producer Responsibility Organisation (PRO) of prominent brands like Apple, Dell, HP and Lenovo, conveyed a press release issued by Karo Sambhav State Coordinator Neilangam Gangmei.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Father Rev PX Francis, Principal Don Bosco Higher Secondary School said, “…the students can be taught the habit of disposing any kind of waste in the rightful and proper channel”.

Pranshu Singhal, founder of Karo Sambhav envisions responsible recycling to become a way of life in India. Karo Sambhav is building a cohesive e-waste movement across India by making it possible for people and institutions to responsibly recycle their electronic wastes, it stated.

The school programme is a part of its efforts to spread awareness on the issue of wastes management and to enable behavioural change.

The press statement added that the programme aims at creating awareness on critical environmental issues and inspiring students to adopt preventive environmental strategies. It enables development of 21st century skills of collaboration, critical thinking, creativity, communication, ICT competencies and real-world problem solving by deploying contemporary pedagogical practices. It also aims to support ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, ‘Digital India’, and ‘Smart Cities’.

In the academic year 2017-18, the programme engaged more than 1000 schools across 29 States and two Union Territories in India, it said while adding that the programme also engaged more than 2400 teachers and above 121000 students.

In the initial phase, teachers will be given training on specially designed tool-kit for the purpose, consisting of seven exercises based on Circular Economy and Understanding Waste including waste from electrical and electronic goods.