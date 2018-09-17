Kavya Anjali held

Our Correspondent

BISHNUPUR, Sep 16: Kavya Anjali, a discussion programme on the poem written by late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was held today while a meeting was also held for Executive Committee of BJP Thanga Mandal at the temporary office of the Mandal, Thanga AC.

Vice president BJP Manipur Pradesh M Ashnikumar Singh, President BJP Thanga Mandal M Manao Singh, Vistarak in-charge Thanga AC Ch Ibohal Singh, Secy BJP Thanga Mandal O Nobin Singh and Executive Member of the Committee attended the programme.