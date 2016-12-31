KC Mallick Memorial Tournament Echel Club beat Retread Club

JIRIBAM, Dec 30: Echel Club, Dibong downed Retread Club, Namdailong 4-3 on penalties in today’s match of the KC Mallick Memorial Football Tournament which underwent at Jiribam Government Higher School Playground, Jiribam.

The tournament organized by All Jiribam Sport Association (AJSA), Jiribam began from December 19 last.

K Gaichamlung (J no 4) of Retread Club opened goal account for the team in the 11th minute of the match. Another goal was added by Gaichamlung to his team in the 2nd half as he scored his second goal in the 54th minute.

However, Gaihamlung (J no 16) of Echel Club levelled the score by netting twice in the 59th minute and 81st minute respectively. The match had to be decided by penalty shootout as the two teams cannot break the deadlock even in the extra time. Echel Club defeated Retread Club by 4-3 in the penalty.

Gaisuilung (J no 10) of Retread Club was booked yellow card for unsporting behaviour in the 6th minute of the match.

Mission FC and WJFC will play on January 2 next year in the 1st match of the quarter final league round.