KC Mallick tournament JYC down KSC

IMPHAL, Jan 7: Marsuankung’s brace in quick succession in the stoppage time helped Jairolpokpi Youth Club (JYC) register a thrilling 3-1 win over Kuki Sporting Club today in the quarter final league match of the ongoing 26th KC Mallick Football Tournament at Jiribam Higher Secondary School Playground.

It was a cagey start for both teams. The two sides made frenetic efforts to find the lead, however, none could break the deadlock in the first half. After the barren first half, JYC put more pressure on their rivals’ defence. John Rogerling opened the account of JYC in the 54th minute only to be cancelled out by Sei David of KSC in the 74th minute.

The pace of the match was accelerated in the last quarter of the match as the two teams intensified their raids on each others’ territories. Even as the KSC men defended their citadel well against the onslaught of their rivals’ successive attacks, they could not hold for long and ceded a goal in the 90th minute as Marsuankung of JSC slotted home another leader.

Marsuankung struck another goal in the 90+1 minute to wrap the match in style.