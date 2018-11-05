KCKL condemns

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 4 : Condemning the bomb blast which occured at Kwakeithel Tiddim ground near LYS Sales Private Limited yesterday, a sit -in protest was staged by the local people today.

Speaking on the sideline of the protest demonstration, Kangleipak Chanura Kanna Lup (KCKL) president Khuraijam ongbi Medhabati said that the blast has resulted in a panicky situation and has affected the peaceful environment of the area.

Pointing out that the blast occurred near a students’ boarding centre, she appeal-ed the organisation/party concerned not to repeat such fearful and inhuman act in future.

Medhabati further appealed the authorities concerned to begin immediate probe into the blast while demanding the perpetrators to clarify their reason for carrying out the act through media.