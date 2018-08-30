KCP leader held

New Delhi, Aug 29 : Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a 45-year-old member of Manipur based banned outfit, Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP, PWG) for allegedly threatening the Manipur Chief Minister, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Oinam Ibochouba Singh alias, Khoirangba is a top commander and self-styled acting chairman of the banned outfit and was arrested from south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur area on Tuesday, they said.

He was in the process of setting up a base in Delhi to allegedly carry out anti-National activities.

He had allegedly threatened Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and some other Ministers.

A case has been registered in Manipur in this regard. Zee News