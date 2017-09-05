KDA lift 3rd District Level 7-A side trophy

Imphal, Sep 4: Kabow Leikai Development Association (KDA) today beat host Tourangbam Leikai Youth Club (TLYC) via the penalty kick to clinch the 3rd District Level 7-A side U-14 Football Tournament 2017 held at Tourangbam Leikai ground , Heirok.

The two teams were evenly matched and tie break had to be resorted to decide the winner. KDA converted all the 5 kicks while the host could only score 4 and KDA squeezed to 5-4 victory over TLYC .

Winners KDA took the trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 10,000. The host team which settled for the runners-up position received a cash prize of Rs 5,000.

In addition to the cash prizes, Education Minister Th Radheshyam rewarded Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 to the winners and the runners-up team respectively.

Speaking at the occasion the Minister said that sports should be given the same importance as studies so as to make children healthy, mentally and physically. He also assured all possible help to improve the condition of sports in the State.