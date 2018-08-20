KDBA express gratitude

KANGPOKPI, Aug 19 : The Kangpokpi District Badminton Association (KDBA) expressed its heartfelt gratitude to Manipur Badminton Association for recognizing the association on August 18.

The recognition of Kangpokpi District Badminton Association by Manipur Badminton Association was warmly welcomed yesterday at Kangpokpi DHQs by various CSOs leaders, bureaucrats, local civil bodies’ leaders and officials and members of Kangpokpi District Badminton Association.

It further said that the recognition will further strengthen the spirit of the members and motivate more youths of the district to come forward in pursuing badminton in a professional way.