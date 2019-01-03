KDCC protests

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 2: While pointing out several pending works as well as defects in the construction of canals of Dolaithabi Barrage at multiple locations in Khun-drakpam A/C,

Khundrakpam Kendra Development Committee (KDCC) has warned that the said project cannot be inaugurated until and unless the pending works are completed and shown to function properly.

The Committee also made it clear that the State Government should take the responsibility for any ill consequences which might occur, if the Government forcefully inaugurates the project.

Speaking to media persons on the sideline of an inspection visit to the sites of the canal at multiple locations in Khundrakpam A/C, KDCC spokesperson N Dijen asserted that the people of the Constituency are disappointed and annoyed with the State Government’s plan of letting Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate Dolaithabi Barrage Project without completing the construction of the canals.

He continued that KDCC is also against the Government’s decision to inaugurate the project incompletely, saying it amounts to deceiving the people of Khundrakpam A/C.

Informing that there is also a disagreement between the State Government and some land owners, whose land have been affected by the construction of canals, regarding land compensation, Dijen questioned the reason behind the State Government’s plan to inaugurate Dolaithabi Barrage Project despite the presence of lots of incomplete work.

He also conveyed that KDCC will not compromise on the quality of the construction of the canals while claiming that there are also certain defects in the construction of the canals, especially at Waijikhong.

The KDCC members also showed the incomplete works and defects to the media persons during the visit.

They explained that the right canal being constructed in Khundrakpam A/C begins from Yumnam Patlou and pass Sinam, Yumnam Khunou, Sambei, Chingkhu, Khundrakpam and Waiton while the left canal which begins from Dolaithabi reaches upto Pungdongbam.

Media persons who took part in the visit witnessed the pending works in the construction of canals at multiple locations.

It was seen that paving earth for the construction of canals at various points had started, but many portions of the canals were yet to be dug out.

Some locals also complained about leaking water from the tunnel pipes at Waijikhong and the inability of the canal in carrying the water when the barrage was released in a trial recently.