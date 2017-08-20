IMPHAL, Aug 19: School Education Department has instructed all Government, Govt-aided and unaided private schools to concen-trate on academic perfor- mance of students and keep away students from non-academic activities.

According to an order issued by Education (S) Director Th Kirankumar, it is time for students to focus on academic activities for the current academic year has already crossed the half mark. As compared to other States, educational institutes in Manipur have lesser number of working days. As such, schools should ensure to the maximum level that students can concentrate all their time and energy in their studies, says the order.

Saying that there were some cases of students forced to take part in non-academic activities recently, it directed all schools to dedicate school hours only to teaching and learning activities.

All Principals, Headmasters and Headmistresses should take all necessary measures to maintain heal-thy academic atmosphere.

Apart from jeopardising their academic pursuit, participation by students in non-academic activities may also invite disciplinary actions, it warned.

It further asked parents to guide their wards properly and advise them against participation in non-academic activities.

Zonal Education Officers too should submit reports to the Department if there were cases of students carrying out non-academic activities within their respective jurisdictions, mentioned the Director’s order.