Keep your words : Biren to Ravi

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 18: Chief Minister N Biren has reminded the Government of India’s interlocutor for the ongoing political dialogue with NSCN-IM RN Ravi to keep his words of taking all stake holders on board before hammering a final settlement to the political dialogue.

The State Government led by BJP has studied the situation unfolding in the State following a news report published in a National paper about the political dialogue and its solution which is purportedly close at hand.

This was stated by Chief Minister N Biren while briefing media persons at the Cabinet hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat this afternoon.

NPP, LJP and NPF Ministers were also present at the press meet.

“Through a WhatsApp message, I made it clear to the higher authority that the proposed territorial council for a particular ethnic group as reported by the newspaper is unacceptable”, Biren said.

Biren said that he further conveyed to the higher authority that the State’s integrity should not be distorted on community line or any other format.

The State’s position on the issue is very clear. The State’s integrity is non-negotiable and the State should never be divided on community line, Biren asserted.

Apart from reminding RN Ravi to keep his words of taking all stake holders and neighbouring States on board before hammering out a solution to the political dialogue, the Chief Minister advised the interlocutor not to give unnecessary comments before a solution has been finalised.

Manipur is a single entity and all its people should live together. At the same time, no one should speak or do anything which may hurt the sentiment of another community, Biren stated.

On being enquired whether the State Government was informed by the Central Government about the purported final stage of the political dialogue, the Chief Minister said that no such information has been shared with the State Government.

“Nonetheless, we met the interlocutor when he came to Imphal and the State Government’s position with regard to any possible solution to the political dialogue was laid down in clear terms”, Biren said. Regarding the demand of civil society organisations for a clarification by the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister on the particular news report, the Chief Minister said that the memorandum submitted by the CSOs has been sent to the Prime Minister and the Union Minister.

Moreover, the officials concerned have been instructed to ensure that the hard copy of the memorandum reaches the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister through Manipur Bhavan, Delhi, Biren added. Saying that the issue of Government formation in some States has reached the Supreme Court, the Chief Minister maintained it would not be right for him to comment on the issue.

He categorically stated that ‘numbers are the foremost determining factor in a democracy’.

Maintaining that the State Government would certainly implement the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission, Biren, however, told the media persons not to ask ‘when’.

The Government, at present, has been facing financial difficulties, he said while appealing to all the people not to take recourse to bandhs and strikes.

With regard to the issue of ILPS, a joint meeting would be held tomorrow with all stake holders including the JCILPS.

On being asked about possible reshuffle of Cabinet Ministers, the Chief Minister maintained that the matter has not been discussed as of now.