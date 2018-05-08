Keibi Heikakmapal FC edge past SSC 3-2 in 13th Tellou Society Trophy

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 7 : Keibi Heikakmapal FC (KHFC) today edged out SSC, Sawombung by 2-1 margin in a Group G league match of the ongoing 13th Tellou Joint Co-Operative Farming Society Ltd Trophy organised by Eastern United Sporting Club at Tellou Kangjeibung.

The Group A league match staged latter saw, Takhel FC staging an exceptional comeback against PYDA’s 3-0 goal lead to finish the game in a 3-3 stalemate.

Altogether 28 teams clubbed into 8 groups are participating in this football tournament.

In the Group G league match played today in the first ground, Keibi Heikakmapal FC got better of SSC, Sawombung by 3-2 goals in a very competitive match.

SSC took an early 1-0 lead through a goal scored by Rishan but the lead could not last long as Boycha of the Keibi side put in the equaliser in the 12th minute of the match.

KHFC then rode on Sanathoi to capture the lead through a well crafted goal in the 26th minute. Sanathoi was at it again when he banged in another stinging shot in the 35th minute to hand his team a 3-1 lead. Unfortunately the next minute saw Rishan who gave SSC the opener got to an end of a measured pass around KHFC’s box and tapped in his second goal reducing the deficit to just one goal.

KHFC then tried hard to take the score beyond the reach of SSC keeping their citadel intact while the latter team were clinging hard to find the leveller. The following attempts from both ends failed to materialize and went into the full time with the 3-2 scoreline in favour of KHFC.

The second match also a keenly contested one as Takhel FC denied PYDA Pangei from taking home the match despite it’s early 3-0 lead.

Naoton was first to open up in the 16th minute before he completed his brace in the 16th minute to give PYDA the 2-0 lead. Akash Pradhan then extended the lead to 3-0 in the 31st minute of the match with a clinical shot.

Fortune swung so fast that the very next minute saw Takhel FC find its first goal when Abungo Sana made a fine run into rival’s box and banged in a powerful shot. Devan then took charge of attacking front and reduced the score gap to just one goal in the 34th minute. PYDA also tried hard to come back in the latter part but taking advantage of a defensive lapse, Rishi made his way into the box and restored parity in the 37th minute.

Despite series of attempts from both sides, the game ended 3-3.

Tomorrow’s fixture :

YMC, Haraorou vs CHYUC, Chalou

NYC, Nongdam vs SADA, Sanjenbam