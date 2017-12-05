Keishamthong beat Chingkhulong to set up summit clash with Langthabal Chingthak

IMPHAL Dec 4 : Keisham-thong today edged past Chingkhu- long 1-0 in a very tight contest to enter final of the XIth Jadonang Memorial Football Tournament 2017 organised by Zeliangrong Football Association at THAU Sports Complex, Thangmeiband.

In the last semi-final, Keishamthong took a 1-0 first half lead through a goal netted by Patrick Kamei in the 23rd minute of the match who also shown a yellow card the same minute. The remaining part saw Chingkhulong trying hard to restore parity but their forays were dismissed by the strong defence orchestrated by the Keishamthong side. Eventually Keishamthong wrapped up the game 1-0 to meet Langthabal Chingthak on December 9 in the final.

Dinglinlung of Chingkhulong was declared player of the match.