IMPHAL, Sep 6

Keishamthong Kangkhut registered 16-8 win over Sagolband Kangkhut to take home full points today in Group A league match of the 7th M Iboyaima and Punyabati Memorial Mix League cum Knock Out Kendra wise Kang Tournament being organized by Singjamei Kangkhut, Chingamathak at Singjamei Kangshang.

Wangoi Kangkhut will face Khundrakpam Kangkhut in a Group D league match tomorrow.