Key State issues to figure in CWC meet

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 3: Ex-Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam has stated all the key issues of the State would be tabled in the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) scheduled tomorrow at Delhi.

Gaikhangam was recently selected as a CWC member and a felicitation programme was held in his honour at TRC, Chingmeirong today.

Speaking at the gathering, Gaikhangam said that he would certainly raise all the key issues of the State at the CWC meeting even though has not yet received the meeting’s agenda.

If opportunity is available, the issue of BP 81, the likely impacts of the final NRC draft publication in Assam on Manipur, Manipur University crisis and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 would be tabled and discussed at the meeting, he said.

He decried MoS (Home) Kiren Rijiju’s statement that there is no Indo-Myanmar border dispute.

After the outcry of Kwatha Khunou villagers, many CSOs and political parties visited the border area and confirmed that there are certain controversies in the border pillars, said the ex-Deputy Chief Minister. If Prof AP Pandey should return after the end of his leave, the MU crisis will never be solved. If a single person is more valuable than the 29 lakh people of Manipur to the eyes of the Central Government, then it is not justice, he said. Even though the final draft of NRC has been published, it appears that it contradicts the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016, he remarked. In the long 132 years of its history, Gaikhangam is the first from the North East region (except Assam) who has been inducted as a CWC member.

The felicitation programme was organised by Tamenglong District Congress Committee and it was attended by former Nungba AC MLA Jangamlung Panmei, ADC Members Alar Thoitak, Satjang Kipgen and many other dignitaries.