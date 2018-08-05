Kh Loyangamba wins bronze at Asian Wrestling C’ship

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 4 : Khundongbam Loyangamba bagged a bronze medal for India at the 1st U-15 Asian Wrestling Championship held in Iran from August 2 to 3.

Loyangamba went down 1-2 in the hands of Uzbek rival in the 52 kg Graeco-Roman semi-final. Kh Loyangamba, however defeated Kazakhstan’s wrestler by 8-2 points in a third place clash to claim the bronze medal.

Kh Loyangamba is the son of Late Khundongbam Chandra and Khundongbam Ongbi Thoibi Devi of Yairipok, Poiroukhongjin. Loyangamba is an inmate at Khuman Lampak’s SAI Special Area Games since 2014 and is being trained by wrestling coach Y Lukhoi Mangang and Maibam Ramani Chanu.