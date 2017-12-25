Kh Sanjay wins Y Nilamani Chess Tournament title

IMPHAL, Dec 24 : Kh Sanjay emerged winner of the 22nd Yumnam Nilamani Chess Tournament 2017 which began on December 17 under the aegis of Manipur Chess Association at Top Leirak Community Hall, Singjamei Thongam Leikai.

Kh Sanjoy today defeated N Shantikumar, who shared equal points in the last round and clinched full point to become the winner of the tournament which was participated by a total of 58 chess players. H Somokanta finished second with 6 points at the end 7 round.

The valedictory function was attended by Oinam Romen Singh, Thokchom Shyamsunder Singh, retd Additional Chief Engineer, Angom Narayan Singh, System Engineer MU, S Umananda Singh, president, Singjamei Chess Club as dignitaries and also gave away prizes to the players.

Winner, Sanjay walked away Rs 15,000 richer along with the rolling trophy and H Somokanta was awarded Rs 10,000. Third placed, N Shantikumar, fourth placed, Mera and fifth placed, H Jacky were awarded Rs 7,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively.

Players who finished between sixth and tenth positions were given a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 each while eleventh to fifteenth position holders were awarded Rs 500 each.

H Maniton and P Rajendro who bagged the best veteran player and second best veteran player were awarded with prize money of Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively while S Dhanachanchandra was honoured as best veteran of Singjamei.

Nungshithoi and GA Aerosmith were also awarded best girl player (Rs 1,000) and best boy player (Rs 1,000) prizes.