Khango led NSCN (K) for peace pact

Newmai News Network

DIMAPUR, Nov 13: The NSCN-K group led by Khango Konyak has expressed its willingness to “resume” the ceasefire pact with the Government of India.

According to newspapers based in Dimapur, the Khango faction expressed this through a press release on Monday. In order to pursue the Naga political issue the outfit wanted to resume the ceasefire, the Khango led NSCN-K said.

The reports said that the NSCN-K led by Khango faction came out with its stand in response to the “appeal of the Government of India, the State Government and the Naga people.”

According to the NSCN-K faction led by Khango Konyak, the Government of India has “through the NGBF (Nagaland Gaon Bura Federation) and NMA (Naga Mothers’ Association) responded positively stating that Government of India is more than happy to have NSCN return to peace” as it was the NSCN-K which had unilaterally walked out of the ceasefire.

The NSCN-K led by Khango expressed its gratitude to the NGBF, NMA, Eastern Naga People’s Organisation (ENPO), Yimchunger Tribal leaders, Khiamniungan tribal leaders, Chang tribal leaders, Sangtam tribal leaders, Konyak Union, Sumi Hoho, Naga Hoho, NSF, NTC and CNTC etc “for their enthusiasm for peace and unflinching support and solidarity to NSCN/GPRN at this very hour.”

The Khango faction said that “certain sections of the Nagas either out of ignorance or vested interest seem to be misinterpreting the ongoing peace initiative between the NSCN and Government of India being mediated by various Naga frontal organizations including the NMA and NGBF.” It added, “It is extremely biased and detrimental to peace that certain individual leaders and groups have been found to be trying to legitimize the illegal and unconstitutional impeachment”.

Taking note of the decision to return to the ceasefire pact the Nagaland Tribes Council (NTC) said today that the decision of the Khango led NSCN (K) is indeed a positive development. “As much as there is time for confrontations, here is the reason for the Nagas to unite in the quest for peace,” the NTC said, adding, “Such a decision to resume ceasefire with the Government of India is a matter of respecting the sentiments of the Nagas desiring genuine and lasting peace in our land”.

The NTC, said that it “sincerely welcomes the NSCN(K) headed by Khango and appreciates the right decision at the right time”. The NTC appealed to the NSCN-K to leave behind “bad memories” and whole heartedly pursue the process of peace with confidence knowing that the Naga people stand for peace makers

Meanwhile, the NTC said it “believes that the Government of India will be magnanimous to show its sense of recognition and respect for the offer of Khango group.”

The NTC said that it has been harping on inclusive and peaceful negotiations all these years. “The present development is an opportunity to bring all the Nagas on board for the purpose of paving way for peace to return to our land,” it added. The NTC, therefore, urged the Government of India to give due response on time in the interest of the Nagas in particular and of the country in general.