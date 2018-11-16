Khango led NSCN (K), GoI set for dialogue

Newmai News Network

DIMAPUR, Nov 15 : The Government of India has accepted the proposal of the NSCN-K led by Khango to start a political dialogue and take up a peace process. This information was disclosed by Nagaland Gaon Bura Federation (NGBF) through a press release.

The NGBF has been acting as the go-between the Government of India and the Khango led NSCN-K in this regard.

According to the statement of the NGBF, “consequent upon the meeting, the NSCN/GPRN (NSCN-K) has officially endorsed the NGBF to pursue further issue with the Government of India in order to pave the way for NSCN/GPRN to enter a the ceasefire pace at the earliest”.

The statement further said that during the meeting the NSCN-K had placed certain conditions to the Government of India for consideration for the peace process to resume. In this regard, the NGBF met Naga peace talk Interlocutor, RN Ravi in New Delhi on November 1 and conveyed the conditions laid by the Khango led NSCN-K.

In response, RN Ravi told the NGBF that “the Government of India never abrogated the ceasefire with NSCN (K) but NSCN (K) walked away from the ceasefire in March, 2015”, according to the NGBF statement.

RN Ravi had also reportedly told the NGBF that “the Government of India still stands and welcomes NSCN (K) for peace process”. According to the NGBF, RN Ravi had also told them that “the Government of India has no objection to NSCN (K) maintaining their entity”.

“As soon as the NSCN (K) comes into the peace process with the Government of India the ban on NSCN (K), ‘terrorist tag’ and ‘bounties’ on its leaders will be automatically removed/closed”, RN Ravi reportedly told the NGBF. According to the NGBF, RN Ravi also had told them that the Government of India welcomes NSCN (K) for the peace talk anytime. RN Ravi said, “The Government of India has a commitment to solve the Naga issue with one comprehensive solution”, according to the NGBF.

RN Ravi had also said that “it therefore cannot have many agreements”. The Interlocutor had also reportedly said that the “Government of India at this juncture is not in a state to take up 3rd party with fresh negotiation”. RN Ravi further said that “the Government of India welcomes NSCN (K) and there should not be any insecurity on the NSCN (K) side”, according to the NGBF. Accordingly, the Khango led NSCN-K accepted the conditions given by the Government of India, the NGBF added. With this development, the Khango led NSCN-K and the Government of India are likely to begin dialogue anytime from now.