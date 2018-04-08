Khelen Thokchom, some fond memories

Free Thinker

On April fool’s day, in the morning I received a shocking message from my brother saying that Khelen Thokchom is no more and all the media fraternity including CM sab is crying. I thought he was joking and so I didn’t respond. Then he rang up only to confirm the sad news. Since I don’t know anybody in his family, I rang up Chief Minister’s Media Advisor; he said, “Call me later”; perhaps he was with the CM or near the deceased. Then I tried to contact the editor of Imphal Free Press; he responded from Kolkata with a shock and surprise. Then I tried my old colleagues; they could not talk to me properly as they were at the residence of the departed. Much later I got a full report from the Director DIPR. “Whom the God loves, die young“, Byron.

Khelen was a very committed journalist and a thorough gentleman who enjoyed his job. Once he told me that this salary is very meager but he loves the profession very much. He was more comfortable with the desk work, layout and editing. This is my humble observation, I may be wrong. Very soft – spoken but very lively personality and sometimes he used to crack jokes with serious underlying tone. Once he came to DIPR to collect some government news pertaining to the extension of ‘Ceasefire agreement’ and he in a lighter vein told me that “without territorial limits means, it covers the whole world, it is not only about Nagaland, Manipur, Assam or Arunachal.” I instantly endorsed his view.

Once he was standing alone in the balcony of the Sangai Express building when he was the Editor. He saw me coming and told me that he had smoked three cigarettes; nothing is coming in his mind for the editorial. He asked for my suggestion. Then I said, “what about the shortage of LPG cooking gas in the state and open black market of the same”. He said, I had already written about it before. Actually I was giving that suggestion because I just purchased a gas cylinder at 800 rupees from the black market as my wife was not comfortable with ‘Wainum’ unlike my mother. Then I told him that public memory is very short; they might have forgotten, jot down a similar piece again. He giggled and said, it will save my time also.

I normally called Khelen Thokchom, Editor Sab. For the first time I was introduced to him by the then editor/publisher of Hueiyen Lanpao & Imphal Recorder. My association with Khelen became quite close when he started working for the Imphal Free Press as News Editor.

Quite often during late evenings we used to have cooking sessions. A kitchen is attached to the general computer room. Usually we cooked and ate around midnight after the layout was ready and the entire material was given for plate-making and printing. The editor and I were foodies and we used to eat anything and everything. We had a very crude way of preparing our midnight grub; simply sizzling the eatable only with garlic, ginger and onion plus salt and King-chili if available. “You two are so savage, at least you put some turmeric, otherwise it looks like we are taking raw”, Khelen protested. Because of his genuine demand we started using turmeric.

Khelen Thokchom worked for The Sangai Express, Imphal Free Press, North-East Sun, Hueiyen Lanpao, Imphal Recorder, Manipur News, Ningtam Lanpao, Aryabhatta, Eastern Clarion and when he left for heaven he was working for the Telegraph, Kolkata. He would have continued with his favorite tobacco/cigarette/drinks at least up to 99 as the Grand Old Man of Indian Journalism KS did. That should be the average age of a journo to leave this crazy world. Hell must be the better option for the Journos because all the residents would be quite familiar. Moreover in hell, I am told that there is no prohibition, no ban on smoking and all vices.

Once the Editor of the Imphal Free Press got an invitation for the Rising-Day of Seventh MR from the then Commandant. The Editor asked me to accompany him to the Rising-Day dinner. I was hesitant because I was not invited. He insisted to accompany him. I reluctantly agreed. Those days Khelen was the news editor of Imphal Free Press; he was privy to our conversation. While coming out Khelen in his inimitable style told me, “you know why he is taking you, teetotaller’s service may be required while coming back”. Those days I didn’t even touch beer, the elixir of life.

For us there are many nostalgic moments about Khelen Thokchom. We will be missing him like anything. He was one of the most committed journalists the state had ever produced. He was indeed very a lovable, kind-hearted, non-controversial, and of course a very cool headed professional. Khelen sab, it is too early to leave but we envy your style of departure.