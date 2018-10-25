IMPHAL, Oct 24: Khelen Thokchom Trust (KTT) will be organising the first ‘Remembering Khelen Thokchom’ observation with the formal launching of Khelen Thokchom Trust Media Fellowship Programme 2018 on October 27, which is the birth anniversary of the late journalist.

A press release issued by the secretary of the trust mentioned that the fellowship programme will fully fund reporting assignments for journalist (s) who can demonstrate the potential for insightful reporting on issues that are concerns for the State.

Pointing out that the amount of fellowship and related terms and conditions will be announced in the coming event, it explained that the observation will be the 61st birth anniversary off Khelen Thokchom who passed away on April 1 this year.

It further informed that KTT was constituted in memory of Khelen Thokchom to promote excellence in journalism.