Khelo India BMSC to meet SDC in final clash

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 9 : BMSC Toubungkhok will meet SDC Samurou in the final of the U-17 girls football tournament held under the Khelo India scheme tomorrow at THAU ground.

District Youth Affairs and Sports, Imphal West is organising this particular tournament which has been underway since February 6.

In the first semi-final played today, BMSC trounced THAU-C by a huge margin of 9 goals to 1 while in the second semi-final SDC Samurou outplayed Renedy FC 4 goals to 2 via the tie breaker.

The tie break was resorted after both teams failed to break the deadlock in regulation time and the match ended in a goalless draw.

In the penalty shoot out, SDC Samurou got the better of Renedy FC by a margin of 4 goals to 2.

In the last match of the day Punyabati Children Home and Nirvana played a goalless draw.

Thang-Ta : Thang-ta players of Kanglei Thang-ta Sindamsang, Maklang dominated in the 2nd day of the 1st Imphal West District Thang-Ta Competition 2019 claiming four golds in different weight categories which got underway since February 8 at Thang-Ta Shanglen, Yumnam Huidrom, Imphal West.

Junior Boys (2nd Fight):

Kh Romesh Singh of Kanglei Thang-ta Sindamsang, Maklang displayed towering performance to clinch gold in the 44 kg category event defeating Arjun Huidrom of Huyen Langlon Thang-ta Academy, Yumnam Huidrom in the final while Th Avinash Singh finished with bronze medal for Usha Bhavan High School, Sagolband.

In the 48 kg event, I Nganthoi Meitei of Kanglei Thang-ta Sindamsang, Maklang overpowered L Borish Sharma of Thang-Ta Maheikol, Yumnam Huidrom in the final to bag gold while Y Abinash Singh of ANJIKA, Sangaiprou settled with bronze medal.

Th Bitaranjan Singh of Kanglei Thang-ta Sindamsang, Maklang added another gold for his team overcoming W Roshan Singh of PAHULASI, Mayaikoibi in the final of 60 kg event. Rimex Khuraijam of Thang-Ta Maheikol, Yumnam Huidrom contended with bronze medal.

In the 64 kg event, the gold medal went to Y Deepak Singh of Thang-Ta Maheikol, Yumnam Huidrom while L Chingkheinganba of ANJIKA, Sangaiprou settled with silver and S Sunivash Singh of Heibok Ningthou Thang-Ta Association, Hiyangthan finished with bronze medal.

Junior Girls (2nd Fight): Jyoti Sunar of Kanglei Thang-ta Sindamsang, Maklang emerged champions in the 35 kg event defeating L Alichia Devi of Kangleipak Royal Thang-Ta Association, Sagolband while Chandani Sunar of The Meitei Nongsha Lallong Thang-ta, Heigrujam tasted victory to bag gold in the 39 kg event while L Anie Devi of ANJIKA, Sangaiprou settled with silver and T Krishapremi Chanu of Kangleipak Royal Thang-Ta Association, Sagolband finished with bronze.