Khelo India Football BHLC, Dolakhal FC cruise into semifinals

Our Correspondent

JIRIBAM, Nov 16 : BHLC, Sotobekra and Dolakhal FC defeated their respective rivals to book the last 4 round berth of the Jiribam District Level U-17 Boys Football Tournament being organised by District Administration under Khelo India Scheme at Jiribam Higher Secondary School playground.

PSC, Kalinagar will face Gilgal YC in the first match of the semi-final round while BHLC will take on Dolakhal FC in the second match latter.

In the first match of the day (preliminary- knock out), BHLC overcame JFA, Jiribam by 3-2 goals to move into the last 4 round while Dolakhal FC overwhelmed JYC 7-1 to seal the semi-final berth.

JFA enjoyed an early lead in the first game with the opener struck by H Yaiphaba in the 15th minute only to be equalised by Lalngaisang of BHLC in the 23rd minute.

Ramfang Lien then turned the table in BHLC’s favour with a fine shot in the 34th minute and help took 2-1 lead till the end of first half.

Ramfang was at it again when he rode inside rivals box for his second shot in the 53rd minute and helped BHLC take a healthy 3-1 lead. JFA tried hard to return into the game and their efforts paid dividend when Jenish made a fine run and beat BHLC keeper in the 74th minute and reduced the gap to 2-3.

They however failed to level the score during the normal time and had to return home empty handed.

In the last match of the preliminary round, Dolakhal FC rode on goals by Zowlthakung (29′, 43′), Lalrout Seng Hmar (30′, 35′, 52′), Jainual Haque (39′, 75′) to decimate JYC by 7-1 margin. The lone goal of JYC was scored by Jebedai in the 51st minute.