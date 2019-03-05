Khelo India Sports for Peace and Development Mangal FC emerge champions of U-14 boys’ football tournament

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 5 : Mangal FC, Kontha Khaba eased to a 3-0 win against HUFC, Heingang to claim the title of the U-14 boys football tournament held as a part of Imphal East Khelo India organised by District Youth Affairs and Sports Office, Imphal East under Khelo India Scheme with the theme ” Sports for Peace and Development” at Football Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak today.

The final match of the tournament was witnessed by Th Arunkumar, president NEROCA FC; Y Bony Singh, DYASO, Imphal East and Ch Premchand, secretary RAU as dignitaries who also feted the winners and runners up of the competition.

Kh Sanamacha gave Mangal FA the lead in the 30th minute of the match while Y Indranath doubled their lead off a penalty kick in the 49th minute before Topper grabbed the decisive goal during the stoppage time.

Winners, Mangal FC were feted with Rs 5,000 along with a trophy while HUFC got Rs 3,000 and a trophy.

The fencing competition held at Khongman Zone 4 as a part of Imphal East Khelo India also concluded today in the presence of Works Minister Th Biswajit; P Bandhan, president, Social Workers’ Congress; W Ranjit Singh, secretary, Manipur Fencing Association and Y Bony, DYASO, IE as dignitaries who also feted the gold medallists, silver medallists and bronze medallists of various age groups and different events with Rs 500; Rs 300 and Rs 200 along with medals and certificates.

Puppu Seram of Takhok Mapal High School claimed the gold medal in U-14 boys’ foil event while Kh Rajiv of SWC finished second. S Hemash Singh of Success School and Robertson of Merit Scholar English School finished second and third.

Tondonsana N of Merit Scholar English School grabbed the U-14 boy’s epee gold beating his compatriot P Bishes in the final. Sh Zenith and K Ramakanta finished with bronze medals in this event.

Daninson of UPAA bagged the sabre gold for U-14 boys beating Yaipharemba of UPAA in the final while S Jemikanta and Mexi Thokchom of SWC claimed the bronze medals.

In the U-14 girls foil event, Valentina of SWC came out on top to win the gold while Deviyarani of UPAA finished second. UPAA’s Debarani and Nongpok Maheikol’s S Menaka Devi were able to claim bronze medals.

In the U-14 Epee girls event, K Oshini of UYAC, Uchekon won the gold medal getting the better of L Manda of SWC. M Binita of SWC and P Bidyashori of UPAA grabbed the bronze medals.

S Fiona of UPAA claimed the U-14 girls sabre title beating her compatriot P Babydaina. Nancy N of SWC and Somika Th of St George High School finished with bronze medals.

U-17 Events

K Yaiphaba of SWC, Khongman bagged the gold medal for U-17 boys foil event while K Abinash of Success School Imphal East bagged the silver medal. OK Demish Singh and S Washington of SWC bagged the bronze medals.

M Dollar singh of SWC claimed the U-17 boys epee gold defeating K Kane of the same club in the final while Th Dingkiraj Meitei of SWC and Th Bishwonath settled for bronze.

O Dingkash of SWC Khongman won the U-17 boys sabre gold beating compatriot Sh Tejbanta in the final while semi-finallists Tejkumar Ningombam of SWC and Ahenjit Wahengbam of SA Kongba got the bronze medals.

Jessica Oinam of SWC Khongman was able to sealed the U-17 girls’ foil goal overcoming Kh Tondonbi of the same club in the final while K Vitjila and W Delniya of SA Kongba managed the bronze medals.

Epee gold for U-17 girls went to K Nomita of SWC who outshone her compatriot K Chandrika in the final while Kh Anjali and W Jinita who made it up to the semifinals got the bronze medals.

Kh Jasmina of SWC bagged the U-17 girls sabre gold beating P Ambika Chanu of Ch Iboyaima High School in the final while S Rebika and N Maria of SWC, Khongman fetched the bronze medals.

The table tennis tournament of the same event also came to end today. The closing ceremony of the tournament held at Singjamei Wangma Bheigyabati Leikai Community Hall was attended by Th Satyabrata, MLA Yaiskul AC; L Dorendro Singh, president UYO; L Inunganbi Devi, Corporator, IMC Ward No 18; Y Bony Singh, DYASO, IE; Th Prameshor, Executive Director, NIELIT Akampat; Samungouba Sagolshem, chairman (Table Tennis) UYO and Th Jayanta Singh, secretary Manipur Table Tennis Association as dignitaries. The dignitaries also encouraged the gold medallists, silver medallists and bronze medallists of the competition with certificates and Rs 500, Rs 300 and Rs 200 respectively.

Hidam Liya Chanu claimed the U-12 girls title beating Gracie Devi in the final while Kelly Shanglakpam and Ksh Aarshi Devi bagged the bronze medals.

H Liya also won the U-14 girls title beating Yensembam Lakshmipriya 11-8, 14-12, 6-11, 11-7 in the final. Kelly Shanglakpam and Ksh Aarshi Devi also settled for bronze medallists in this event.

U-12 boys’ gold medal went to Ksh Lokhendro who defeated Siddhart Naorem 12-10, 11-6, 11-7 in the final while semi-finallists Nelson Ksh and Nelson Maibam got the bronze medals.

Rajkumar Nirmal claimed the U-14 boys title beating Athokpam Birla 11-6, 15-13, 12-10 in the final today. Siddhart Thiyam and RK Mohi got the bronze medals for their stint upto semi-finals.