Khelo India State Level Women Sports Competition concludes

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 5 : The State Level Women Sports Competition organised by Department of Youth Affairs and Sports under Khelo India at Khuman Lampak Sports concluded amidst confusion and disarray. The sports competition which featured 12 different disciplines ended unsettled as overall team champions could not be sorted out and above that the winners in the various disciplines were not even felicitated with their respective certificates and honours.

Many athletes expressed their resentment over the untidiness on the part of the organisers and the way such a huge sporting event especially for the women concluded. The organisers on the other hand pointed out the inclement weather condition and lack of proper power supply as the main reasons for the indecorous conclusion of the State event.

Meanwhile the media persons who were trying to cover the sports events faced many inconveniences as they were not given details of venues for various events.

Day 3 events

Boxing: Imphal West emerged team champions in the boxing event of the sports competition with 3 gold and 2 bronze medals while Thoubal finished second with 2 gold and 2 bronze medals. Hopeful Bishnupur secured the third spot with 1 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals in this event.

In the 46 kg event, Serto Nengneihat Kom of Churachandpur (CCpur) beat Grace Yumnam of Bishnupur to win the gold medal while Lily Kamei of Tamenglong and H Monika of Imphal West (IW) bagged the bronze medals.

L Neitinhou of Kangpokpi bagged the gold medal in the 48 kg event while Ng Reema settled for the silver medal.

W Ethoibi of Imphal West and Grace Chingajlian of CCpur bagged the bronze medals.

Thoubal’s N Rebika claimed the gold medal in the 50 kg category while Boichong Hangsning of Kangpokpi finished second for silver medal.

In the 52 kg category, Th Yaishana Chanu clinched the gold medal beating RS Thotyola of Ukhrul. Semi-finalists, P Sanjana of Bishnupur district and Hatneivah of Kangpokpi went for the bronze medals.

H Mahe of Imphal West claimed the 54 kg title beating Paotamla Mahung of Ukhrul while H Ashalata of Bishnupur knocked down Kh Sami Banu of Imphal East to win the gold medal in the 57 kg final bout.

S Devikarani of Thoubal claimed the 60 kg category title beating Sh Rojita of Imphal East in the final. Imphal West’s Th Alena fetched the gold medal in the 63 kg category while Neelam Devi of Imphal East and N Sarjubala of Thoubal claimed the silver and the bronze medal.

Athletics : Imphal East emerged team champions in the athletics event with 40 points (6 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals) while Imphal West finished runners up with 28 points (3 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals). N Chaoba (1,500 m race) and Ch Chandani (100 m hurdle event) added one gold medal each for Imphal East today.

Swimming : Imphal East also claimed team champions title in the swimming competition with 8 gold, 1 silver.

In the 4*100 m medley relay event staged today, Imphal East clinched the gold medal by taking 5:42.35 seconds while Imphal West finished second with a time of 6:08.63 seconds to claim the silver medal.

Weightflifting: Imphal East also emerged team champions in the weightlifting event with a total of 6 medals including 2 gold, three silver and one bronze medals.

Hockey : Imphal East clinched the hockey title beating Imphal West by 6-4 goals in the final.

Th Nirupama struck 3 goals in the 2nd, 3rd and the 24th minute for Imphal East while Sh Tanuja scored two goals (15th, 33rd). Th Neeta scored a single in the 16th minute of this competitive match. N Moni (12′, 29′), Kh Sileima (27′) and N Diana (28′) scored for Imphal West.

Imphal West beat Bishnupur 2-1 in the first semi-final while Imphal East edged out Thoubal 1-0 in the second semi-final to cruise into the final.

A total of 5 teams clubbed into two groups participated in the hockey competition.

Volleyball : Tengnoupal District claimed the title of Volleyball competition which featured 13 teams.

Tengnoupal district did not take it long to secure a 25-15, 25-18, 25-23 over Senapati District which entered into the final by beating Bishnupur by 2-1 sets in the semi-final.

Tengnoupal beat Chandel 2-0 in the second semi-final and booked their place in the final.