Khengjoy languishes under Govt apathy

IMPHAL, May 19: Even though the State Government often makes tall claims of successfully addressing grievances of the people through introduction of certain programmes aimed at reaching out to the hills and far flung areas of the State like “Hill Leaders Day”, “Meeyamgi Numit” and “Go to Village” etc, many villagers residing along Khengjoy subdivision of Chandel district still remain deprived of even the most basic amenities.

The people living in villages such as Toitung, Phoilin, Gelmol, New Somtal, Old Somtal, Kovang are yet to see any of the developmental progress of the State Government. The standard of life in many of these villages is still very primitive as there are no proper roads, health care system, educational institutions and other basic amenities.

The condition of the approach roads to these villages are so pathetic that no vehicles, except Shak-timan trucks and Kenbo (a kind of moped imported from Myanmar) can access these villages. While travelling by foot, one has to walk on the muddy road (the mud sometimes almost reaching the knees) to reach the villages.

Speaking to The Sangai Express, some villagers lamented that they are facing untold misery due to lack of basic amenities in the villages.

They explained that the communication system in the villages are very poor and it has affected every sphere of life.

The daily needs and essential commodities of the villagers are procured from Myanmar by climbing the hills for hours or by travelling on Kenbo. The hardest time for the villagers is when they fall sick as the health care system in the village is very poor with only a PHC at Sehlon and a PHSC at Somdal. The doctors and nurses rarely come to the dispensaries and as such sick people have to travel to hospitals in Myanmar for treatment, the villagers said.

They also narrated that the case is similar for educational institutes present in the villages. Few schools in Khengjoy subdivision are present only for name’s sake as there are no Government teachers in the institutions.

The villagers informed that the schools are being maintained by a few educated villagers who are hired at minimal cost by the teachers posted in the said institutions.

Even the hired teachers are reluctant to perform their duties as they are not paid regularly. The already grave situation is compounded by the deplorable road condition which compels parents to accompany their children to school. But as the maximum number of parents are extremely poor, they cannot spare time to take their children to schools. As such some parents who could afford the expenses keep their children either in rent or residential schools in Imphal, Sugnu or Churachandpur. But many parents choose not to send their children to schools, they added. When asked whether the villagers received any benefits of the schemes implemented in the State by the Government, majority of the villagers were found oblivious to many of the schemes like Chief Ministergi Hakselgi Tengbang and schemes under NFSA etc.

On the other hand, many villagers informed that they have been even deprived of the benefits under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for almost a year while some others asserted that they are yet to be issued Aadhaar cards although they exercise their adult franchise during elections. The villagers also appealed to the State Government to electrify the villages which have been left out of the electrification projects taken up in Chandel district so far.