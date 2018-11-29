Kho John named new UNC chief

Newmai News Network

SENAPATI, Nov 28 : S Kho John is the new president of the United Naga Council (UNC).

The UNC went to the poll today after the team headed by Gaidon Kamei completed its term today. Today’s election was held at TNK Community Hall in Senapati for the tenure of 2018-2022. S Kho John was elected unopposed as the president while S Milan has been re-elected as general secretary. Ws Kanral and SK Stephen have also been re-elected as Speaker of the UNC Assembly Affairs and Publicity Secretary respectively.

According to Samson Remei, chief election commissioner of the UNC poll, processes for filling the remaining posts and handing over of charge should be completed by December 7, 2018.

Meanwhile, speaking to Newmai News Network soon after being elected as the UNC president, 56 years old S Kho John said that some of the priorities of his team are to strengthen the ongoing Naga peace process. He said that his team will invest all out efforts to achieve the aspirations of the Naga people at the earliest. S Kho John said that reaching out to the neighbours of the Naga people is very important at the moment. “Bringing understanding with our neighbours is also our priority,” said the newly elected UNC chief. It can be noted here that S Kho John did his graduation in “Social Development” from Dublin in Ireland. He had also served the All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) as president from 1996 to 2003, which is the longest term ever in the history of the student body.