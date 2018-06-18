Khogendra new president of EGM

IMPHAL, Jun 17 : Editor of The Sangai Express (Manipuri edition) Khogendra Khomdram,has been elected as the new president of the Editors Guild Manipur for the term 2017-19 replacing A Mobi, former Editor of Eechel, who will remain as the advisor of the EGM.

Three vice presidents, P Ibochouba, Chief Editor of Kangla Pao, N Hemanta, Editor Huiyen Lanpao and A Robindro Sharma, Editor Poknapham, were also elected at the AGM meeting.

Editor in Chief of Impact TV Yumnam Rupachandra and P Labango, Editor of Kangla Pao have been retained as the secretary general and treasurer respectively.

Shivadutta Luwang of Pandam and Onjamang Haokip of Zalen Banner have been elected as Joint Secretaries.

Addie Chiphang of The Dawn Tantak, O Ranjit of Paojel and T Chandragupta ( Gautam) of Naharolgi Thoudang have been elected as executive members.

The 3rd Annual General Body meeting of the Editors Guild Manipur was held on June 16 at Imphal Hotel with president A Mobi in the chair.

All members of the new executive body were elected unanimously.

Ahead of the election , the AGB passed the report of the secretary general and the finance account.