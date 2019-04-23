Khongjom Day highlights DESAM, Shija organise 69th mega blood donation camp

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 23 : Remembering the Anglo-Manipur war 1891 as part of the observation of Khongjom Day, Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) in collaboration with Shija Hospital organised the 69th mega blood donation camp at Shija Hospital, blood bank today. DESAM general secretary Oinam Sheetal, while speaking to the media persons, said that altogether 40 volunteers of DESAM donated blood at the camp. He stated that the camp was organised to pay respect to the nature of bravery and courage that the forefathers had in fighting the British regime and their everlasting love for the motherland.

Their sacrifice will always be remembered by this generation and the generations to come, Sheetal added.

Sheetal informed that DESAM in association with RIMS Hospital will conduct another blood donation camp at RIMS blood bank tomorrow and appealed all to cooperate and support the camp.