Khousabung pineapple festival CM assures food processing unit at Khousabung

Imphal, Sep 6 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has conveyed that the Government has included Khousabung in the list of selected places where food processing units having cold storage facility would be constructed.

He made the announcement while speaking as chief guest at the inaugural function of the 11th State Level Pineapple Festival at Khousabung in Churachandpur district today. The Chief Minister said that the processing units worth Rs 20 crore each would be constructed at four different places under a Central Government scheme. The list has already been forwarded to the Central Government a few days back, he informed.

N Biren Singh also said that necessary steps would be taken up to revamp the Moirang-Khousabung road either under PMGSY or State PWD work programme at the earliest.

Stating that the Central Government is currently running a scheme known as Khelo India under which village playgrounds are being developed across the country, the Chief Minister announced that the playground of Khousabung village would be developed under this scheme. Informing that 18 places have been identified for the construction of Sadbhavna Mandaps (community halls) in different parts of the State, N Biren said that the State Government would also consider construction of a common multipurpose hall for different communities residing in the area as well. Different festivals promoting varieties of horticulture products are organised in different parts of the State namely Lemon Festival at Kachai, Pineapple Festival at Andro and Khousabung, Orange Festival at Tamenglong and Ginger Festival at Pherzawl, the Chief Minister added.

He said these festivals not only enhance the sale and production of horticulture products but also encourage the sense of competition among farmers.

Recalling the PM’s vision of doubling farmers’ income by 2020, Biren said that, ever since Ginger Festival was organised at Pherzawl this year, the ginger farmers now have a permanent buyer of their produces. The Chief Minister observed that Manipur would become a developed State only when it engages in exporting its products to other States and countries in large scale. Informing that the State Government had provided monetary assistance to around 334 entrepreneurs in the first round of StartUp scheme, Biren said that notification for the 2nd round would be issued soon.

Applicants can apply online or at the office of the State Planning Department, he added. Speaking at the occasion, Minister for Agriculture V Hangkhanlian said that such festival will encourage the farmers to produce more pineapples in the coming years. Later, the Chief Minister distributed Manipur Pineapple Festival Awards to different farmers of the area.