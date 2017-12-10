Khubakchao & people’s apprehension on the final peace agreement

Sanatombi Angomcha

This winter, it’s not just the chill of ingtham nungsit, there is also an apprehensive wind sweeping across the valley and the hills of Manipur on the final Naga peace agreement which is promised by the union government to be duly signed before Christmas. Khubakchao and his associates are currently leading the ‘ehou saagatpa’ on the final agreement to be signed between the Centre and NSCN (IM). The centre here represents the peacekeepers of a democratic republic and NSCN (IM) represents the Naga people for this historic accord from the near future tense. However, this final agreement to be signed, between the two parties has become a matter of a serious concern for other communities residing in the hills and the valley of Manipur, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and also from a few parts in Burma.

Except for the bombardment of some cheap and affordable technologies like the mobile phones and 4th generation network services, North East region, with its difficult terrains and inaccessibility to the rest of the nation, still remains decades behind other Indian regions. Unemployment has created restlessness among the youths of this region and besides entrepreneurial experiments; there are few options for the youths to seek a livelihood. The region is very much a part of the Indian republic but when it comes to growth and development, any outsider may roll his/her eyes in disbelief on the sincerest efforts of the keepers of the system and their associates to bring peace, development and sustainability in this region.

Amid the restlessness, different insurgent groups like NSCN (IM) from the region have been fighting for their own causes for all these decades. It seems NSCN (IM) and their supporters have dreamed of the final peace agreement for quite a long time. Now that their dream is perhaps going to see its light of the day, it’s time they ponder on the terms and conditions of the agreement which may conflict with the interest of other communities. Peace for the Naga brethren and chaos among other communities would never be peace in the real sense. No community will be ever ready to compromise with its territorial integrity just to fulfill the demand of a particular insurgent group. It is also worth pondering on the collective interest of the Naga people residing across the North East Region of India and in some parts in Burma whether they share the same dream of sovereignty for Naga people with IM and its supporters? And when they talk about the welfare of Naga people, does it also include the collective welfare of all the Naga people from the NE region? Is there any consensus from the leaders of different Naga inhabited areas across the NE region on this issue? Are they ready to follow IM as their shepherd to reach their promised destination? Is there any data (based on surveys or reports of the collective will of the people) on this issue? If we are only referring to the peace talk between IM and the centre, what about the peace talk with other insurgent groups residing across the NE region? Will the union government nod their head to each and every demand made by the different insurgent groups in the future tense? Will there be many more framework(s) of agreements in the near future for this and that insurgent group? I earnestly believe these are some questions worth a serious discussion among the think tanks from the NE region.

Peace is always welcome in our land. Any peace talk to end insurgency is more welcome. But if the nature of such a peace talk is going to create chaos among other communities then the peacekeeping agents should change their strategy and measures or opt for other option.

Both the Centre and NSCN (IM) leaders have kept the details of the 2015 framework of agreement under wrap (for reasons best known to them). There are strong indications that the final peace accord might be signed in this month which has left people in Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in a state of apprehensive dilemma since it may be a threat to their territorial integrity. The ruling BJP led government in Manipur keeps assuring that Manipur’s territorial integrity will never be compromised and that there’s nothing in the framework agreement which conflicts with the interest of other communities. Well, to clear the air of apprehension, why is the framework of agreement not made public? Why are the centre and the state government only good at ‘football kaosinabi sanabi ’political match when it comes to disclosing what’s there in the framework of agreement? Can any Hongba, Chaoba, from Thambaljao’s team enlighten us sooner than later?

PS- Once and for all, we are fed of being infamous as a land jam-packed with brouhahas of different variety and nature that take decades to find amiable solutions. Some of our Naga brethrens are of the opinion that it’s better to be a friendly neighbour than to co-exist like a family under the same roof. The million dollar question here is why do members of a family need to stay like neighbors? Or do I need to scratch my head again to find an answer for the same eh?