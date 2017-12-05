KHUKYO cautions Delhi

IMPHAL, Dec 4: Accusing Govt of India of making ceaseless efforts to fragment the North East region into pieces, Khundrakpam Kendra Youth Organisation said that the Govt of India should be held solely responsible for any flare up resultant to the final outcome of NSCN (IM)-GoI talk.

In a statement, KHUKYO said that many precious lives were lost and several other were maimed in the June 18, 2001 incident protesting the inclusion of ‘Without territorial limits’ in the NSCN (IM)-GoI ceasefire agreement. Forgetting that mass uproar, the Govt of India has signed the Framework Agreement with the NSCN-IM.

It can be presumed that the integrity of Manipur will be broken if exclusive cultural or financial autonomy and separate institution for the Nagas are granted, it said.

The Govt of India should be held responsible for any ugly incident in the event of the final solution impinging on the interests of the State. It also urged all concerned to distance themselves from those who mislead the Nagas.