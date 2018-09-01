Kick-boxing teams announced

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 31 : Kick Boxing Association of Manipur has announced the name of players who will be participating at the 24th Senior, 23rd Junior and Sub-Junior AIKO National Kick Boxing Championship 2018 to be organised under the aegis of Indian Association for Kick Boxing Organisation at Preddem Indoor Stadium, Mapusa Goa from September 6 to 9.

The player who represent Manipur include, Avinash Akoijam, M Stelin and M Bharatbushan in the 9-12 years category; A Drubraj, S Thoiba, N Bikash, Rakesh Atom, N Ronason, Y Santosh and N Deputson in the 10-12 years (tiny tots) category; Pravin Asem, Kemio Sinam, Ch Jipson Singh and H Hitler in the 13-15 years (cadet boys) category; S Adison, N Tulsidas Meitei, Chingkhei Singh, A Romesh, L Livingstar, S Manglem, W Yaikhomba, AK Gabas, Md Nawazsarif and A Haridash Meitei in the Junior Boys (16-18 years) category; S Nandarani in the junior girls (15-18 years) category; Dinkachin Golmei, N Yaiphaba, L Oken Singh and S Chandrakanta in the Senior Men’s category. Dinkachin Golmei will also take part in the senior men musical form competition.

The officials who will lead the team are RK Joysana Singh (team manager), Kh Boby Singh (team coach), Sanatombi, Monita Chanu and Wanglennganbi Chanu.