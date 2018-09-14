Kid traumatised after corporal punishment

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 13: With two particular teachers of a primary school located in Noney area resorting to corporal punishment for every wrong/mistake committed by a year old girl student, the girl is now suffering trauma.

According to information received by the press, the girl is reading in Class I at Haolaijang Primary School, Noney district.

Two substitute teachers of the school caned the girl the same number of times as the number of mistakes/wrongs she committed while answering questions given by them.

The incident happened on September 11. On learning about the brutal punishment, a joint team comprising of Tamenglong Child Welfare Committee chairperson David, member and Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights Keisam Pradipkumar visited the wounded girl at her Noney residence today.

Apart from collecting a detailed report about the incident, the team also collected medical report of the kid.

The two substitute teachers wrote ‘25 sticks’ and ‘37 sticks’ in red ink on the girl’s exercise books for giving wrong or erroneous answers. Bruises and injury marks can be seen on the girl’s back, waist and buttock.

Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights is likely to take up a case soon and legal action may be initiated against the two particular substitute teachers.