Killed in mishap

A man lost his life when a loaded mini-truck coming from Moreh towards Imphal turned turtle near Lokchao bridge along National Highway 2 today at around 11.45 am.

The deceased has been identified as Md Kayamuddin (45) (helper of the truck) s/o (L) Tomba of Kwakta in Bishnupur district. He died on the spot.

According to reports, the ill-fated mini-truck bearing registration number MN-05C/2865 was heading towards Imphal when its driver lost control and the vehicle turned turtle near Lokchao bridge around 14 kms away from Moreh.

It is believed that the vehicle experienced mechanical failure on the way.

A case has been lodged in Moreh polcie station in connection with the incident.