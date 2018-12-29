Killed in mishap

IMPHAL, Dec 28: An Activa borne man was killed near Lilong Boroimakhong, Thoubal district, along Imphal-Moreh road at around 4 pm today, after his vehicle collided with a car.

According to information received from the spot, the Maruti Swift car hit the Activa, dragging it before falling into the roadside drain together.

The deceased driver has not been identified yet.

The body was later picked up by police, and a case has been registered at Thoubal PS.