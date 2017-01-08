Killing of Irom Roger case in 2011 Prime accused N Ajay convicted, quantum of penalty on January 11

IMPHAL, Jan 7: Nongthom-bam Ajay, son of former Congress Minister N Biren, was convicted by the Court of Session Judge, Imphal West yesterday under 304 part II IPC and 27 Arms Act yesterday.

The same Court would announce the quantum of punishment on January 11.

N Ajay was accused of killing Irom Roger of Wangkhei at Ghari during Holi festival in 2011.

Following a public uproar, the State Cabinet decided to hand over the murder case to CBI.

Later CBI submitted a charge sheet in June 2012 along with names of 70 prosecution witnesses.

The final argument hearing of the case was held from December 1 to December 8 last year.

Since 10 am yesterday, a large number of people, both supporters of the accused and the victim, gathered at Cheirap Court complex.

However, N Ajay did not come inside the Court complex. He remained seated inside a tinted SUV car until he was asked to come inside the Court room. Ajay stepped inside the Court room escorted by a large number of his supporters.

Even as the final argument hearing of the case concluded on December 8 last year, Imphal West Session Judge Maibam Manojkumar kept the judgement reserved.

He announced the judgement yesterday which convicted Ajay under Section 304 part II of IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 27 Arms Act.

Soon after the judgement was announced, the former Minister’s son was taken inside a separate room where he met his father, elder sister and other well wishers.

After completion of the due procedures, the convict was handed over to Sajiwa Jail authority.

Ajay came out with his face covered by a piece of cloth, guarded by his supporters and police personnel.

As soon as Ajay stepped out of the separate room, he was attacked by a large number of the victim’s supporters.

However, security personnel managed to take the accused inside a police vehicle. This was followed by a violent confrontation between supporters of the accused and the victim.

Police deployed inside Cheirap Court complex had a hard time as they tried to control the situation. They somehow managed to push both the parties outside the Court complex where the confrontation continued.