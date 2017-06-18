Killing of two youths at Ukhrul Agreement reached, body taken

IMPHAL, Jun 17 : With the Tangkhul Naga Long, Aton Longphang, Zingsho Longphang, Aze Longphang and Zingtun Longphang striking an agreement with the family members of late Chingreipam Lungleng, the body of the killed youth was taken today after it laid at the Wung Tangkhul Region (WTR) office at Phungreitang, Ukhrul unclaimed for three days.

On June 15, cadres of the NSCN (IM) first beat to death a 28 year old youth identified as S Romeo of Khamasom Khayangkho over molestation charges and in the resultant outrage that followed, another youth Chingreipam Lungleng of Khamasom was killed in firing by the NSCN (IM) cadres.

The body of Romeo was taken earlier after family members reached an agreement with the NSCN (IM).

The body of Chingreipam Lungleng has since then been lying at the WTR office campus of the NSCN (IM).

The body of late Chingreipam Lungleng was claimed only after the TNL and other Tangkhul bodies agreed that the cadres responsible for shooting him to death will be identified within twenty days (between June 17 and July 6) and dismissed from the service of being National Worker/s

The sum of Rs 10 lakh offered by the Tangkhul Naga Long as compensation for the deceased was however turned down by the family members who insisted that the real culprits be identified and penalised.

It was also agreed that the FIR lodged with the police will be withdrawn within 5 days.

It was after these agreements were reached that the mortal remains of Chingrei-pam was finally taken by the family members for the last rites today.

Earlier the mortal remains of S Romeo was claimed after the WTR agreed to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation and to further investigate the case and punish the culprits.