KANGPOKPI, Feb 15 : Khaimang Chongloi will now head the Kuki Inpi Manipur for the term 2019-2022. Khaimang Chongloi was elected to the top post today in an election held at Kuki Community Hall, Langol Imphal.

A resident of Jangnoi village in Kangpokpi district, 51 years old Khaimang Chongloi, a graduate in Political Science is the son of (L) Haokholet Chongloi and a renowned educationist among the Kuki community in Manipur.