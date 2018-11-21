Kim Gangte declares stand to contest LS polls

By Our Staff Reporter

Imphal, Nov 20 : Observing that there is no harm in repealing AFSPA as well as disturbed area status from the State, former MP Kim Gangte has asserted that she will include the said issues as her top priority and will consistently fight for the cause in the Parliament if she is elected as the Lok Sabha MP.

She also asserted that she will fight for delivering candidature rights to those people whose rights are deprived till date in some portions of Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of an awareness program regarding cultivation of Stevia plants which was held at Churachandpur town today, Kim Gangte informed that she has decided to contest in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Further stating that she is one of the intending BJP candidates, the former MP went on to exude confidence that she will get the BJP ticket.

She then expressed hope that the BJP will consider her long time involvement in human rights activities and project her as the BJP candidate in the coming Lok Sabha election in line with the Prime Minister’s women empowerment initiative “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao”.

“After all I am a person who is fortunately being accepted by all communities due to my connections with them ever since I started social work, even before entering politics”, she added.

Speaking at the awareness program, Kim Gangte urged all to cultivate stevia plants and generate income out of the produce.

She pointed out that researchers and experts who came from outside the State have already conducted a survey and confirmed that stevia plantation is very suitable to the type of soil which is found in Manipur.

She continued that stevia plants can be harvested upto four times a year and also has the potential to generate huge income.