Kim Gangte open to idea of contesting LS polls

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 28: With the MP election fast approaching, election fever is gaining momentum in Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency with the number of intending candidates increasing rapidly.

Though not official, former Lok Sabha MP, Kim Gangte, has implied that she might contest the election in the upcoming Outer Manipur Parliamentary election.

Speaking at an interaction programme with the locals of Khongjom Tekcham at Kakching district today, Kim Gangte, who also happens to be the first woman MP from the State, said that she will contest the election if she garners enough public support.

She went on to state that her fate lies in the hands of God and the public and maintained that her sole intention is to serve the people.

Claiming that she was one among those who took a leading role in settling past communal clashes/riots that in the State, Kim Gangte asserted that she has been doing her best to bring harmony in the State, both from at the organizational and individual level.

Kim further stressed on the importance of maintaining harmony in the State, opining that only peaceful coexistence and mutual cooperation among the different communities will bring development in the State.

She also observed that the bond of love between the hills and the valley people as well as between the rural and urban people, will be greatly enhanced if there is inclusive and equal development in all areas.

Highlighting the initiatives taken up by her while she was a Lok Sabha MP, Kim claimed that she fought for the candidature rights in MP election (for the people who are deprived of the rights to contest in election in some parts of Outer Manipur Assembly Constituencies) and for repealing the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) among others.

The former MP underscored the vital role of women in bringing growth in the society as well as in a family stating that participation of women in the political and decision making of a State or country has become the need of the hour.

Earlier, Kim Gangte also visited Wangjing Centre Baptist Church at Wangjing and delivered a speech.