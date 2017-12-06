At Kisama for the Hornbill Festival… Biren advocates collaboration, shared vision

IMPHAL, Dec 5: Chief Minister N Biren, while speaking at the ongoing Hornbill Festival at Kisama, Nagaland today, advocated collaboration and cooperation with a strong sense of common purpose between Nagaland and Manipur.

Recalling that some of the fiercest and decisive battles of the Second World War were fought at Imphal and Kohima, Biren underscored the need for collaborative efforts between the two neighbouring States to develop a tourist circuit not only for promoting tourism but also for preserving the history and relics of the forgotten battles of World War II.

In consonance with TR Zeliang’s proposal, his Nagaland counterpart to create a tourist circuit for the North East region, N Biren stated that Nagaland and Manipur must make sincere attempts to evolve a concrete collaborative mechanism from next year onward for jointly promoting the two biggest festivals of the two States namely; Manipur Sangai Festival and Nagaland Hornbill Festival which are held back to back.

There are many untapped opportunities which Manipur and Nagaland as neighbours should jointly leverage to unlock the full potential of the two States, he said.

For the North East region in general, synergetic and coordinated vision and relationships would be critical in realising the benefits of Act East Policy, Biren stated.

Manipur and Nagaland can also engage actively in the area of sports, Biren said while mentioning Dr Ao of Nagaland who was the first captain of Indian National football team and the eight Manipuri players who represented India in the recent U-17 FIFA World Cup.

Categorically stating that sports is a strong unifying force, Biren asserted that the two States must explore opportunities for increased interactions in the area of sports at various levels starting from schools and colleges. There is a need for extensive and meaningful people to people interactions and between institutions for collaboration and partnership in the areas of entrepreneurship, skill development, commerce, arts, culture, theatre and films, Biren added.

Cultural troupes from Manipur are also attending the festival.