Kishorchandra instigated by Congress, alleges BJP

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 30: BJP Manipur Pradesh has alleged that all the episodes revol-ving around Kishorchandra Wangkhem who is currently detained under NSA were instigated and orchestrated by Congress party’s ‘dirty department’.

Speaking to media persons today, BJP Manipur Pradesh spokesman Ch Bijoy said that it would be sub-judice to discuss about the detention of Kishor-chandra as a case has been already registered in Court.

Nonetheless, if one looks up at the Facebook posts of Kishorchandra uploaded during the past one year, one would see reflections of instigation by Congress party, he said.

Kishorchandra was furious when BJP observed the birth anniversary of Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi but he did not say anything when the 70th birthday of Sonia Gandhi was celebrated at Congress Bhavan here, Bijoy said.

The letter of appreciation sent by AICC president Rahul Gandhi to MUTA president Prof I Tomba regarding the MU crisis was an unmistakeable proof that the crisis was supported by Congress from the beginning to the end, said the BJP spokesman.

Reacting to ex-Chief Minister Okram Ibobi’s claim that all development projects were completed above 97 per cent during the Congress Government, Bijoy said that the BJP Government has been working to complete projects left incomplete by the Congress Government after withdrawing 97 per cent of the total liabilities.

The ex-Chief Minister was speaking only about the positive works they accomplished but he should also take responsibility for the many negative developments. The price of petrol shot up to Rs 200 per litre and there were over 1500 cases of fake encounter during the Congress Government, Bijoy asserted.

The BJP-led Government through its Go to Hills and Go to Village campaigns has succeeded in restoring the bond of fraternity between hill people and plain people but Congress party is still unable to hold even a single public meeting in any of the hill districts, he continued.

He went on to claim that RIMS, JNIMS and seven private hospitals have been extending full cooperation to the Chief Ministergi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT).

Asserting that Congress party has been using minorities as a vote bank for decades, he further questioned the Congress party’s motive of walking out from the Parliament while discussing welfare of minorities and the Triple Talaq Bill.