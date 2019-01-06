Kits distributed as TRAU prepare for second season of 2nd Division League

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 5 : Kits distribution ceremony for Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU), Kwakeithel, which will be featuring in Second Division League 2018-19 conducted under the supervision of All India Football Federation (AIFF) for the second time, was held at Hotel Sangai Continental today.

The kits distribution function was attended by Health Minister, L Jayantakumar; RK Imo, MLA Sagolband AC; Sapam Nishikanta, proprietor The Sangai Express; H Vikram, proprietor HVS Construction Materials Private Limited; former presidents of TRAU, L Manihar and P Manikanta; L Mohindro, advisor TRAU; Yogeshchandra Haobijam, vice president, TRAU and L Ibomcha, president, TRAU and other key members of TRAU who also prayed for the team to perform well in the ensuing season.

L Jayanta generously donated a sum of Rs 1 lakh to the team and motivated the players to work hard in order to qualify for Hero I League next season.

RK IMO highly praised TRAU for their continuous effort and achieving a place in the Second Division league and further promised all possible assistance from his end.