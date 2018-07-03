KKGP, AWSC post emphatic wins in Men’s Village Open Football tourney

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 2 : KKGP, Kairang thrashed Maharabi FC by 5-1 margin in a one sided match while AWSC, Awang Wabagai drubbed NYC, Nilakuthi by 5-3 goals in a high scoring match of the ongoing 13th State Level 11 Men’s Village Open Football Tournament organised by Brighter Club, Awang Potsangbam Khullen at its playground.

KHGP’s Imdard opened the goal account in the 10th minute before A Lanchenba of Maharabi FC banged in the equaliser in the 32nd minute following several attempts. MD Yasir of the Kairang side broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute of the match and then there was no looking back as Md Fayajuddin took control of the game and struck two goals back to back in the 47th and the 58th minute to give his team a commanding 4-1 lead. Md Ajaruddin fired in another goal in the 59th minute and make it 5-1 which was too far for the Maharabi side to chase. Ultimately the game ended 5-1 in favour of the Kairang side.

In another Group C league match, goal galore as AWSC and NYC had an intense battle to prove their dominance over one another.

NYC took an early 1-0 lead through a goal scored by Ng Peter in the 8th minute but K Kuber of ASWC levelled the score at 1-1 in the 26th minute. Ng Ronald of the Nilakuthi side broke the deadlock in the 28th minute but it was M Jiten of ASWC who came to the rescue and made it 2-2 in the 38th minute.

Ch Johnson then handed ASWC a 3-2 lead through a fine goal in the 45th minute before Amarjit doubled the lead in the 52nd minute. Ng Ronald was at it again when he fired in another shot in the 58th minute and reduced the deficit to 3-4.

NYC’s hopes of restoring parity finally came to an end when M Jiten completed his brace in the 63rd minute and made it 5-3 at the end.

KYDC, Keikol will face Sekmai FC in the first ground tomorrow while MYA will play YDC, Awang Potsangbam Khunou in the last match.